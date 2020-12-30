Dead people may still get $600 stimulus checks

Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

New firewall

But the measure doesn't allow people who died before Jan. 1, 2020 to receive a payment. This safeguard is new, according to Janet Holtzblatt, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center and a former Treasury official. The CARES Act was silent on the point of payments to deceased individuals, she said — an omission that led to people who filed 2018 and 2019 tax returns, but subsequently died, to be issued checks. "Now, they explicitly dealt with the issue of deceased persons," Holtzblatt said of the new law. "[But] it's silent on those who died in 2020." That means people who died this year should be getting a $600 check, if they're eligible for one, according to Nina Olson, executive director of the Center for Taxpayer Rights, a nonprofit advocacy group.

This year is poised to be the deadliest in U.S. history, with deaths expected to top 3 million (including non-Covid cases) for the first time. It's also possible that someone who died in 2019 may receive a stimulus check, if up-to-date information from tax forms, the Social Security Administration or other databases isn't readily available to the IRS at the time a $600 check is issued, Olson said. In those cases, the agency won't know someone is dead when paying them.

"Mistakes are going to happen," Olson said. "But they'll be few and far between." The maximum stimulus payment will initially go to those who made $75,000 or less in 2019, per last year's tax return.

Return the money?

The IRS knowingly paid $1,200 to dead people via the earlier round of payments in the spring, according to a Government Accountability report published in June. The agency was following its procedure during the Great Recession, when the government also issued stimulus checks to deceased Americans, the report said. The tax agency, along with the Treasury Department, subsequently determined those payments to be improper, the GAO said. On May 6, the IRS asked heirs to return the money. (The same was asked of incarcerated individuals.)