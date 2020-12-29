Good news: Millions of Americans likely won't lose a week of unemployment benefits

People wait in line at the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen on Dec. 15, 2020 in New York City.

Finally, there's some good news for the millions of people on two key unemployment programs that expired before President Donald Trump signed the latest Covid relief bill — they likely will not miss out on a week's worth of benefits.

The programs, formally known as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, technically lapsed Saturday, a day before Trump signed the $900 billion package extending them. It was thought that because of this, millions on the programs would lose one week of benefits.

But according to the U.S. Labor Department, the timing of the bill should not lead to such a gap.

More from Invest in You:

7 money moves to make now to start the new year strong

Trump signs off on $600 checks; vote on $2,000 payments still happening

The steps you need to take to prepare for financial emergencies in 2021

"As states are implementing these new provisions as quickly as possible, the Department does not anticipate that eligible claimants will miss a week of benefits due to the timing of the law's enactment," a spokesperson from the Labor Department said in a statement.

That's a big deal for the roughly 14 million people on PUA and PEUC. "We got a Christmas miracle a little late I guess," said Michele Evermore, a senior policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project.

More details to come

So far, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, California and Washington state have announced that residents on PUA and PEUC will not see a gap in benefits, and more are likely to follow.

"I totally expect that all states will end up paying this gap week," said Evermore.