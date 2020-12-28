Extra unemployment benefits may take weeks to arrive. Fewer checks may be coming

A drive-in "Let's Feed LA County" food distribution event hosted by the Los Angeles Food Bank on Dec. 4, 2020 in Hacienda Heights, California. FREDERIC J. BROWN | AFP | Getty Images

President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion Covid relief package into law Sunday. But the extra unemployment benefits it contains may take weeks to arrive. Workers may also get less money than they'd thought. The legislation provides 11 weeks of additional benefits to the self-employed and workers who exhausted their standard allotment of state benefits. It also offers a $300 weekly increase in benefits for the same length of time, through March 14.

Delays in jobless benefits

The U.S. Department of Labor must now rush to issue guidance to states on how to implement the law's unemployment provisions. States must then code in the new rules and pay workers. The length of that administrative process will vary by state. The Labor Department didn't immediately return a request for comment. While some states will likely start disbursing aid in the next few weeks, others may take as many as five to seven weeks, Pancotti said. That would mirror workers' experience over the summer with a prior $300 weekly boost to benefits via a Lost Wages Assistance program, she said.

Michele Evermore, a senior policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project, believes the process will take at least two to three weeks. Workers would receive back pay if there are delays.

Fewer weeks of back pay

But exactly how many weeks of back pay they will get has been called into question by Trump's lag in signing the relief package. As things stand, it appears unemployed workers will get 10 weeks of extra benefits — one fewer than the law intended. "The President's pointless delay in approving this relief legislation cost millions of Americans a week's worth of pandemic-related unemployment assistance that they desperately need," Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said Sunday night.

The White House didn't immediately return a request for comment. It may not yet be a done deal, however, according to Evermore. "It's really unclear," she said. States must sign contracts with the federal government relative to the relief law's extra jobless aid, which is federally funded. The same process occurred in the spring when the CARES Act was passed. This was to be the first available week of extra benefits offered by the relief law.