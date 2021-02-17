An airline and an online travel booker: Traders on their favorite rebound plays

The hotel stocks were on watch Wednesday after a surprise quarterly loss from Hilton. Hyatt is scheduled to report after the bell.

But, both have had impressive rebounds, rallying by at least 150% since March lows, a surprise for companies so beaten down by the coronavirus pandemic.

Those gains have New Street Advisors founder and CEO Delano Saporu sitting on the sidelines.

"There has been a huge comeback and I think that's one of the reasons why I'm not a buyer here," Saporu told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday. "Hilton's already trading near pre-pandemic levels … so I think this is something that is keeping me out of these names right now."

Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Capital, prefers exposure to the reopening trade and increased demand in the travel space through one online booking travel agency.

"Expedia has already broken out above its trend line resistance, holding … consolidation above the gap from Nov. 9. I think it's very constructive," Baruch said during the same interview.