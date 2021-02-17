Covid live updates: Leaders call for global treaty to ensure future pandemic transparency

LIVE UPDATES
The U.S. continues to see a decline in new Covid-19 cases as the Biden administration works to increase the number of Covid vaccine doses shipped to states and retail pharmacies. Since being inaugurated on Jan. 20, President Joe Biden has increased the number of doses shipped weekly to states by 57%. Yet, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday said he now expects vaccines to be widely available to the general public by mid-to-late May or early June, a slight delay from his earlier forecast of late March or early April.
The U.S. is recording at least 80,500 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,100 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
The U.K. is set to be the first country to run a Covid-19 "human challenge" study, following approval from the country's clinical trials ethics body.
The first Covid-19 human challenge trial will see up to 90 volunteers, aged 18 to 30 years, exposed to Covid-19 "in a safe and controlled environment to increase understanding of how the virus affects people," the British government said in a statement Wednesday.
Researchers are calling on healthy young people, who are at the lowest risk of complications resulting from coronavirus, to volunteer for the study. Volunteers will be compensated for the time they spend in the study, which is set to begin within a month.
TransferWise co-founder Taavet Hinrikus launched a new venture looking to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
Called Certific, Hinrikus' new company aims to improve the experience of testing for the coronavirus remotely from home. Certific's app verifies users' identities and instructs them on how to take Covid-19 tests with trained doctors at the ready to verify the test result and provide certification.
It's only available for individuals and businesses in the U.K. for now, but Hinrikus hopes to expand it to other countries over time. Certific also plans to integrate vaccine information further down the line. This could pave the way for vaccine passports to prove people have had the vaccine and get them back to work and play.
Russia and China are both seen adopting a transactional approach to one of the world's most in-demand commodities in order to secure foreign policy gains, prompting analysts to warn that the concept of vaccine diplomacy is here to stay.
Agathe Demarais, global forecasting director at the Economist Intelligence Unit, told CNBC via telephone that Russia, China, and to a lesser extent India, are betting on providing Covid vaccines to emerging or low-income countries to advance their interests.
"In the past, although it is actually still the case, we saw that China launched the Belt and Road Initiative, we saw that Russia did a number of things especially in the Middle Eastern countries with nuclear power plants, and vaccine diplomacy is a new brick in the whole edifice of their attempt to bolster their global standing," Demarais said.
In total, 26 countries including Argentina, Hungary, Tunisia and Turkmenistan, have authorized Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. China's queue of clients for Covid vaccines includes Brazil, Indonesia, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates, among others.
New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Amazon.com over its handling of worker safety issues around the Covid-19 pandemic at two of the retailer's warehouses, Reuters reports.
James on Tuesday charged Amazon with "flagrant disregard" of the steps needed to protect workers from Covid at two of its New York City warehouses — a Staten Island fulfillment center and a Queens distribution center, according to Reuters.
The complaint comes days after Amazon filed its own lawsuit seeking to block the New York AG from regulating its workplace safety response to the pandemic. Amazon said the company operates in an area that is already governed by federal law.
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is among several officials proposing a global "pandemic treaty" to ensure more transparency about future pandemics. The call comes amid unease over China's reluctance to share information about the coronavirus outbreak.
The proposed international treaty on pandemics would have countries agree to share data around outbreaks, establish a global pandemic early warning system and build a network of zoonotic disease research hubs looking at how viruses can jump from animals to humans.
The U.K. and the U.S. have voiced concern over the level of access that was afforded to a World Health Organization mission to China, aimed at discovering the origins of the novel coronavirus that first appeared in Wuhan in late 2019.
China has said that it cooperated fully with the WHO team and has also repeatedly stressed that the coronavirus could have originated elsewhere.
