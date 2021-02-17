Covid live updates: Leaders call for global treaty to ensure future pandemic transparency

A health worker gets the Sputnik V vaccine at the Centenario Hospital in Rosario, Santa Fe Province, as the vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus Covid-19 started in Argentina, on Dec. 29, 2020.

Russia and China are both seen adopting a transactional approach to one of the world's most in-demand commodities in order to secure foreign policy gains, prompting analysts to warn that the concept of vaccine diplomacy is here to stay.

Agathe Demarais, global forecasting director at the Economist Intelligence Unit, told CNBC via telephone that Russia, China, and to a lesser extent India, are betting on providing Covid vaccines to emerging or low-income countries to advance their interests.

"In the past, although it is actually still the case, we saw that China launched the Belt and Road Initiative, we saw that Russia did a number of things especially in the Middle Eastern countries with nuclear power plants, and vaccine diplomacy is a new brick in the whole edifice of their attempt to bolster their global standing," Demarais said.

In total, 26 countries including Argentina, Hungary, Tunisia and Turkmenistan, have authorized Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. China's queue of clients for Covid vaccines includes Brazil, Indonesia, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

—Sam Meredith