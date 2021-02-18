Covid live updates: Pandemic lowers U.S. life expectancy; 15 million people have received a second vaccine dose

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates told CNBC that Covid-19 vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and Novavax will still be essential tools against new, emerging variants of the virus — even though the companies have said their shots may be less potent against a strain found in South Africa.

People understand that "there is reduced efficacy, although Novavax and Johnson & Johnson still retain a lot of capability against those variants," he told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin in an interview that aired Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Gates questioned whether a third dose of a vaccine would be enough of a boost to protect against new variants.

"There's a rich dialogue between our foundation, Dr. [Anthony] Fauci and the other government people right now about this variant strategy," said Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and co-founder of Microsoft.



–Berkeley Lovelace Jr.