Mazda tops Consumer Reports list for first time ever

Masahiro Moro serves as the current chairman and CEO of Mazda North American Operations.

Mazda just topped Consumer Reports' annual ranking of the most reliable automotive brands for the first time.

Mazda's North America sales grew last year despite the Covid pandemic, thanks to the popularity of its CX-9 crossover and CX-30 seven-seat sport utility vehicle.

BMW, Subaru, Porsche and Honda rounded out the top five spots on the Consumer Reports 2021 Brand Report Card, which was released Thursday.

Alfa Romeo fell to the bottom of the list of 32 brands, behind Land Rover, Mitsubishi, Jeep and Lincoln.

To determine the rankings, Consumer Reports buys vehicles anonymously from dealerships for road testing. It conducts tests for braking, handling, comfort, convenience, safety and fuel economy, and includes survey responses from Consumer Reports subscribers in its analysis.

In 2020, Porsche and Genesis (which is owned by Hyundai) topped the report card. Genesis fell 13 places this year "due to declining predicted reliability among its models," Consumer Reports said.

Lincoln saw the worst declines in the rankings, dropping 15 spots down to 28th. Consumer Reports noted that the brand's redesigned sport utility vehicles, the Aviator and Corsair, performed well in road tests but had "much below average reliability."

Last year's top American-owned auto brand, Tesla, fell five places to land at 16.