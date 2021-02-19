Biden plans to visit Texas, ask FEMA to accelerate major disaster declaration

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks as he takes part in a Munich Security Conference virtual event from the East Room at the White House in Washington, February 19, 2021.

President Joe Biden said Friday that he plans to visit Texas next week as millions of residents there continue struggling with power outages after a major winter storm.

Biden also said he will ask the administration of the Federal Emergent Management Agency to accelerate a request for a declaration of a major disaster in Texas, which would free up federal funds to aid in relief efforts there.

"As I said when I ran, I'm going to be a president for all Americans," said Biden, who was defeated last fall in Texas' presidential election by then-President Donald Trump.

"I'm, going to sign [that] declaration once that's in front of me" which "God-willing will bring relief to a lot of Texans," the president said.

Biden said he had planned on traveling to Texas in the middle of next week, but cautioned that "I don't want to be a burden."

He said that "if I can do it without creating a burden for folks, I plan on going."

"I'll make that decision beginning of next week," Biden said.