Covid live updates: Daily average of new U.S. Covid cases declining in 43 states

The United States is seeing a decline of new Covid cases, on a seven-day average, in 43 states, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Only Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming reported a rise in the seven-day average of new cases.

Severe Covid cases have stabilized in Washington, which has a seven-day average of 704 current hospitalizations, down 3.9% from a week earlier. Hospitalizations are declining in the other 49 states.

This data provided by JHU is collected from dozens of state and local agencies that have varying reporting methodologies and levels of accuracy. Comparisons of the seven-day average help to smooth out inconsistencies in state reporting procedures.

—Melodie Warner