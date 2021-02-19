Covid live updates: Daily average of new U.S. Covid cases declining in 43 states

LIVE UPDATES
New Covid-19 cases and deaths have trended lower for over a month in the United States. The seven-day average of hospitalizations is declining in 49 states and is holding steady in Washington, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Later on Friday, President Joe Biden is expected to announce that the U.S. will spend $4 billion on international Covid vaccination efforts during his first virtual meeting as president with G-7 leaders. The administration has said the pledge will have no impact on the U.S. domestic vaccination program.
The U.S. is recording at least 71,900 new Covid-19 cases and at least 1,900 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:
After a recent study was released about the impact of the B.1.351 variant, first found in South Africa, on the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, Geoffrey Porges, director of Therapeutics Research and senior biotechnology analyst at SVB Leerink, joined CNBC's "Worldwide Exchange" to discuss the implications.
The United States is seeing a decline of new Covid cases, on a seven-day average, in 43 states, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Only Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming reported a rise in the seven-day average of new cases.
Severe Covid cases have stabilized in Washington, which has a seven-day average of 704 current hospitalizations, down 3.9% from a week earlier. Hospitalizations are declining in the other 49 states.
This data provided by JHU is collected from dozens of state and local agencies that have varying reporting methodologies and levels of accuracy. Comparisons of the seven-day average help to smooth out inconsistencies in state reporting procedures.
