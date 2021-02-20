Black-owned beauty brands and founders breaking billion-dollar barriers

Mahisha Dellinger, founder of hair care line Curls, launched her beauty brand in 2002 and at that time, "Despite having great personal credit, I couldn't get a small business loan to save my life," she says. Curls Beauty Brands

Mahisha Dellinger was feeling disenfranchised about her experience as a marketing manager in corporate America when she decided to risk her personal savings to become an entrepreneur. She started her hair care line Curls in 2002 after struggling to find natural options on the shelves. Dellinger also struggled to find financing. She ended up starting Curls with $30,000 in personal savings. "Despite having great personal credit, I couldn't get a small business loan to save my life," she said. "That's a challenge that women of color, people of color still experience today." Black entrepreneurs start with, on average, $35,000 in capital compared to $107,000 for their white counterparts, according to a recent McKinsey report. Lack of access to capital also weighs on Black entrepreneurs in the long run. The State of Black Entrepreneurship in America report from the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation in 2019 found that Black entrepreneurs are almost three times more likely to have their profits negatively impacted due to a lack of access to capital. But Dellinger succeeded in spite of the challenges. The Curls brand can now be found on store shelves across the country including Walmart, Target, CVS and Kroger, as well as on Amazon, and although Dellinger wouldn't disclose sales figures, she said Curls has seen growth every year. "I found myself desperate to take back control," says Dellinger. "Becoming an entrepreneur and owning my destiny was my opportunity to change that narrative."

Self-funding success

Her success is matched by a growing peer network of Black entrepreneurs in the beauty sector who are overcoming the financing challenges to reach a multi-billion-dollar Black consumer market that historically has been underserved by retailers. African-Americans possess $1.2 trillion in spending power, according to Nielsen and the Black hair care industry alone generates billions in annual sales, according to Essence. Personal funding is also how Melissa Butler, founder and CEO of The Lip Bar, got her start in 2012. Like Dellinger, she started the cosmetics brand with around $30,000 of her personal savings, spurred by frustration with a beauty industry that centered on a singular archetype. For the first three years, Butler made every single product sold by hand. "Every penny that we made, we reinvested into the business," said Butler (Dellinger did the same). "For the first several years, I didn't pay myself, my creative director and business partner," Butler added.

"They thought that the beauty industry was really just owned by those heritage brands like the L'Oréal's and Maybelline's of the world," says The Lip Bar CEO Melissa Butler of struggles to obtain outside financing. Bre'Ann White

Bootstrapping a business to venture capital

CurlMix founders Kim and Tim Lewis initially self-funded the brand when it started out in 2015 as a DIY subscription box company for consumers to make their own hair products. However, they ended up pivoting to becoming a hair care line in 2018. That same year, they were able to get $25,000 in financing from Backstage Capital, a venture capital fund founded by Arlan Hamilton and focused on investing in women, people of color and LGBT founders. "For most people who are getting venture, $25,000 doesn't feel like a lot to them," said Kim Lewis. "But because me and Tim had made so many mistakes, we knew exactly how to spend it. That $25,000 was probably more like a $100,000 for us back then."

CurlMix founders Kim and Tim Lewis self-funded their brand but ultimately received seed capital from former LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner. J. Lauryn | J Lauryn Photography

After the funding, their company reached $1 million in revenue in 2018. The growing success led to the CurlMix founders making it onto "Shark Tank" and ultimately declining a $400,000 offer from Robert Herjavec for 20% of the company, which turned out to be a wise decision. "After we went on 'Shark Tank,' I got a call from the CEO of LinkedIn and his partner and they were like "Can we invest a million dollars?" Lewis recalled of the conversation with former LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner. CurlMix ended up raising $1.2 million in a seed round — the start-up is currently valued at $12 million — and hit $5.5 million in revenue in 2019, and $6 million in 2020. The founders said the pandemic caused them to pull back on advertising spend last year, but overall the business remained stable.

Covid-19 pandemic and business risk

According to McKinsey, 58% of Black-owned businesses were at risk of financial distress compared to 27% of white-owned businesses pre-pandemic, and the pandemic has increased that gap. Between February and April 2020, 41% of Black-owned business ended up closing. The pandemic's impact on Black women entrepreneurs is even more stark. A May 2020 report from digitalundivided shows that 98% of Black women entrepreneurs reported their business being directly impacted by Covid-19 and 82% reported experiencing a loss in revenue. Recent data from the Q1 2021 CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey shows that worries about survival remain higher among Black business owners. The CNBC survey finds that fears of permanent closure are high among Black small business owners, with 37% saying they can survive more than a year under current conditions, versus 59% of white small business owners and 55% of Hispanic small business owners. Black-owned businesses that have yet to reopen after temporarily shutting down due to the pandemic (25%) compares to 8% of white-owned small businesses.

I think sometimes we get in our heads and we suffer from analysis paralysis and sometimes you have to just do it. Dorian Morris Undefined Beauty founder

Pre-pandemic, Curls would do in-person events such as trade shows and pop-ups across the country with its Curl Ambassadors, but it made the online pivot. "They started to do a lot of great, creative digital events and so that was a quick pivot that my team was very fast at doing and has been very successful at doing," Dellinger said, and she added that Curls' sales have remained strong and demand is even higher than pre-pandemic. "People were looking to do more with their skin and pamper their hair," Dellinger said. The Lip Bar changed its marketing strategy to focus more on consumers stuck at home but who don't want to look like they're working in their bed, and for online dates. Butler said despite more people staying at home, the company saw 80% sales growth from 2019 to 2020.

The future of funding Black entrepreneurs

According to digitalundivided's ProjectDiane report, 93 Black women secured $1 million dollars in investor backing for their business in 2020 compared to just 38 Black women in 2018. The number of Black women receiving venture capital remains below 1%. Over the last year, retailers have stepped up to help address some of the disparity facing Black-owned businesses and brands. Retailers like Sephora and Macy's have signed onto the 15 Percent Pledge created by Aurora James, committing a minimum of 15% of their shelves to Black-owned businesses. Beauty retailer Ulta recently announced that it aims to double the number of Black-owned brands in its stores by the end of 2021. Black entrepreneurs are also breaking barriers in some of the consumer market's newest niches. Dorian Morris launched beauty and wellness brand Undefined Beauty in 2018 after recognizing the need for a beauty brand incorporating "plant-magics" like CBD.

Dorian Morris's wellness brand Undefined Beauty was selected to be a part of Nordstrom's new inclusive beauty category launched last October. Jennifer Skog