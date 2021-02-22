Watch live: U.S. health officials join World Health Organization in Covid briefing for the first time since pandemic started

[The stream is slated to start at 10:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

U.S. health officials are joining the World Health Organization for the first time since the pandemic started at a press conference Monday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak which has infected more than 111.5 million people across the world.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House's chief medical advisor and director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is scheduled to join the briefing along with Dr. Nancy Messonier, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Lee Bollinger, president of Columbia University, will also join the briefing. The focus of the briefing will be the research, development and rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, the WHO said.

The U.S. has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to also authorize Johnson & Johnson's vaccine in the coming weeks. The WHO has also issued an emergency use listing for AstraZeneca's vaccine, which is not yet authorized in the U.S.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak.