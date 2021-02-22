Covid live updates: UK to announce lockdown exit plans; Biden expands reach of PPP loans to minority firms

As new Covid-19 cases and deaths trend lower in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday encouraged Americans to steel themselves against a sense of complacency. Dr. Fauci, a top pandemic advisor to President Joe Biden, said the baseline of daily infections is still very high. He also said not enough people have been vaccinated to create herd immunity, the phenomenon in which a critical number of people become resistant to the virus due to prior exposure or vaccination.

The U.S. is recording at least 69,900 new Covid-19 cases and at least 1,800 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: