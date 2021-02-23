Electric vehicle firm Lucid Motors to go public in $11.8 billion blank-check merger

The Lucid Air sedan, which is expected to go into production next year at a plant being constructed in Arizona.

Electric vehicle firm Lucid Motors plans to go public at an $11.75 billion combined equity valuation and $24 billion pro-forma equity value through a reverse merger with a blank-check company started by veteran investment banker Michael Klein.

The deal between Newark, California-based Lucid and Churchill Capital Corp IV is the largest in a series of such tie-ups involving EV companies and blank-check firms, also known as a special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs.

Previous SPAC deals with EV start-ups such as Nikola, Fisker and Lordstown Motors garnered pro-forma valuations of less than $4 billion, but Lucid is farther along than those companies. Lucid is set to deliver its first vehicle – a luxury sedan called the Air – this spring.

The deal will generate about $4.4 billion in cash for expansion plans for Lucid, including its current factory in Arizona.

Shares of CCIV fell by roughly 30% to $40 in extended trading.

Lucid is led by ex-Tesla engineering executive and automotive veteran Peter Rawlinson, who joined the company as chief technology officer in 2013 before adding CEO to his responsibilities in April 2019. He will continue in those roles following the expected closure of the deal in the second quarter, according to the companies.