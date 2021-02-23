Covid live updates: Stay-at-home trend lifts Home Depot earnings; analyst says vaccines to free airline demand

Cuba's most promising coronavirus vaccine candidate is due to begin late-stage clinical trials next week, putting the small island nation on the cusp of achieving an extraordinary medical breakthrough.

The vaccine, known as Soberana 02, is scheduled to enter Phase 3 trials from March 1, and officials say tests will include as many as 150,000 people within weeks. These tests represent the final stage before a vaccine is generally approved by national regulators.

Cuba's Finlay Institute, the country's leading biopharma institution, has hinted the vaccine could be available as an option to tourists later this year.

"People are already talking about sun, sea, sand and Soberana 02. So, I wouldn't be surprised if people end up going to Cuba seeking the vaccine and I'm sure the Cubans will offer it," Helen Yaffe, a Cuba expert and lecturer in economic and social history at the University of Glasgow, Scotland, told CNBC via telephone.

