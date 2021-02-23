Covid live updates: Stay-at-home trend lifts Home Depot earnings; analyst says vaccines to free airline demand

LIVE UPDATES
Over half a million people have died in the United States due to Covid-19, more than any other country. The pace of new deaths in the U.S. appears to be trending lower but is still high. The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projects the U.S. death toll could reach 571,000 to 616,000 total deaths by June 1. On a per-capita basis, the U.S. death toll only trails the U.K., Czech Republic, Italy and Portugal.
The U.S. is recording at least 70,200 new Covid-19 cases and at least 1,900 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:
Cuba's most promising coronavirus vaccine candidate is due to begin late-stage clinical trials next week, putting the small island nation on the cusp of achieving an extraordinary medical breakthrough.
The vaccine, known as Soberana 02, is scheduled to enter Phase 3 trials from March 1, and officials say tests will include as many as 150,000 people within weeks. These tests represent the final stage before a vaccine is generally approved by national regulators.
Cuba's Finlay Institute, the country's leading biopharma institution, has hinted the vaccine could be available as an option to tourists later this year.
"People are already talking about sun, sea, sand and Soberana 02. So, I wouldn't be surprised if people end up going to Cuba seeking the vaccine and I'm sure the Cubans will offer it," Helen Yaffe, a Cuba expert and lecturer in economic and social history at the University of Glasgow, Scotland, told CNBC via telephone.
—Sam Meredith
Helane Becker, senior research analyst at Cowen, joined "Squawk Box" to discuss how airlines will benefit from "jailbreak" of pent-up demand when enough people are vaccinated.
—Melodie Warner
Home Depot's fourth-quarter earnings revealed that many Americans are still investing in their homes.
The home improvement retailer topped Wall Street's earnings estimates. Its U.S. same-store sales grew by 25% — matching the sharp growth rate it saw in the early quarters of the pandemic when homeowners tackled do-it-yourself projects, spruced up their yards and took advantage of mild spring weather.
Customers spent more when they visited the store, too. Home Depot said the average purchase rose nearly 11% to $75.69 in the fourth quarter. Sales per square foot jumped 24% to $528.01.
The company declined to provide an outlook, however, saying it does not know how long the global health crisis will last and what that will mean for consumer spending.
—Melissa Repko