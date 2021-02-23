Some schools still can't reopen for in-person learning, despite new federal guidance

It's been nearly a year since the coronavirus crisis first brought the nation to a standstill, and some schools have yet to reopen — despite a growing number of examples that it is possible to do so safely.

Crowded classrooms, a shortage of available teachers and aging buildings with poor ventilation systems or windows that won't open are just some of the challenges these institutions face, along with sudden spikes in Covid-19 cases in pockets across the country.

"Every day, our kids are missing essential, critical days in their educational development," Vice President Kamala Harris recently said.

President Joe Biden said his administration will aim to help a majority of kindergarten-to-eighth-grade schools reopen as soon as possible.

The president's strategy includes ramping up testing, accelerating the pace of vaccinations and providing more funding for educational institutions.

Under Biden's plan, schools could tap disaster relief funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Covid-related expenses, such as personal protective equipment, sanitation, improved ventilation, reconfigured classrooms and upgraded technology.