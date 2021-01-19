Teachers are next in line for the Covid vaccine, paving the way for schools to reopen

In his first days in office, President-elect Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order to reopen schools.

However, it's not just a matter of federal funding. Vaccinating teachers remains one of the biggest hurdles to returning kids to classrooms.

As Covid-19 cases spike across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have prioritized teachers and school staff as "essential workers," making them next in line to get the vaccine. However, "it depends on how many teachers will get vaccinated and by when," said Tricia Neuman, senior vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation — and that is still a matter of availability and access in each state.

As of the most recent tally, 37 out of 51 jurisdictions included this group in Phase 1 of their vaccination plans, according to an analysis of coronavirus vaccination planning from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

And yet, the initial rollout was slower than expected, as distribution proved more complicated and chaotic in many areas across the country.