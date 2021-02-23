HSBC is set to report full-year 2020 earnings today. Here's what to expect

HSBC is due to report financial results for 2020 on Tuesday, during which the bank is expected to update investors on its business restructuring plans and whether it would resume dividend payments.

Like many of its peers globally, HSBC last year built up provisions for potential loan losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The London-headquartered bank's reported profit before tax for the whole of 2020 is forecast to fall 37.6% year-on-year to $8.3 billion, according to analyst estimates compiled by the bank.

Ahead of the earnings release, HSBC shares in Hong Kong jumped 2% in early Tuesday trade.