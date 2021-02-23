Macy's holiday sales top estimates, lifting company to its first profitable quarter in a year

People wear facemasks as they walk through Herald Square on January 8, 2021 in New York City.

Macy's on Tuesday reported its first quarterly profit in a year, as its efforts to slash inventories during the holiday quarter and rely less on deep discounting paid off.

Its shares were up more than 2% in premarket trading.

Here's how the company did during the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, compared with what analysts were anticipating, based on a poll by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 80 cents, adjusted, vs. 12 cents, expected

Revenue: $6.78 billion vs. $6.5 billion, expected

Net income for the quarter ended Jan. 30 fell to $160 million, or 50 cents per share, from $340 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time charges, the company earned 80 cents per share, better than the 12 cents expected by analysts.

Sales fell to $6.78 billion from $8.34 billion a year ago. That came in better than the $6.5 billion that analysts were expecting.

Macy's said its same-store sales, on an owned plus licensed basis, fell 17.1% from 2019 levels. Analysts were calling for a 21.3% drop, according to Refinitiv data.

E-commerce sales were up 21%, and the company announced it plans for its annual online sales will eclipse $10 billion within the next three years.

CEO Jeff Gennette remarked the company saw the most strength in home, beauty, jewelry and watches during the quarter.

Read the full press release and materials from Macy's here.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.