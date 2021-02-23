Fed Chair Powell speaks to the Senate Banking Committee — Watch live with updates & analysis

Powell testified on Tuesday that inflation and employment remain well below the Fed's targets, meaning easy monetary policy is likely to stay in place.

"The economy is a long way from our employment and inflation goals, and it is likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved," the Fed chief said in prepared remarks to the Senate Banking Committee.

He added that the Fed is "committed to using our full range of tools to support the economy and to help ensure that the recovery from this difficult period will be as robust as possible."

— Thomas Franck, Jeff Cox