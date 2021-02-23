Powell says inflation is still 'soft' and the Fed is committed to current policy stance

Inflation and employment remain well below the Federal Reserve's goals, meaning easy monetary policy is likely to stay in place, central bank Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday.

Despite a sharp rise this year in bond yields that has accompanied heightened concern over inflation, Powell said price pressures remain mostly muted and the economic outlook is still "highly uncertain."

"The economy is a long way from our employment and inflation goals, and it is likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved," the Fed chief said in prepared remarks for the Senate Banking Committee.

He added that the Fed is "committed to using our full range of tools to support the economy and to help ensure that the recovery from this difficult period will be as robust as possible."

However, the speech did not mention the market's most pressing concern: the jump in 2021 of longer-duration government bond yields to levels not seen since before the Covid-19 pandemic. The 30-year bond, for instance, is up more than half a percentage point and the benchmark 10-year yield has risen 44 basis points.

Powell noted that the pandemic "has also left a significant imprint on inflation" and on balance it is not a threat to the economy.

"Following large declines in the spring, consumer prices partially rebounded over the rest of last year. However, for some of the sectors that have been most adversely affected by the pandemic, prices remain particularly soft," he said. "Overall, on a 12-month basis, inflation remains below our 2 percent longer-run objective."

The Fed last year revised its approach to inflation. In the past, it would levy preventive rate hikes when it saw unemployment drop, thinking that a stronger job market would push up prices.

Now, it has adopted an approach in which it will allow inflation to average above 2% for a period of time before moving to tighten policy.

"This change means that we will not tighten monetary policy solely in response to a strong labor market," Powell said.