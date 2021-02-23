Skip Navigation
The stock market is dividing because of rising rates. How to be on the right side of the trade

Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE.
NYSE

Rising interest rates are spooking the stock market, but shares linked to the economic comeback and value stocks are shining as investors bet on an economic recovery.

The rapid run-up in bond yields caused the broader stock market to pause Monday, as investors backed away from tech and other growth names. The S&P 500 was down 0.77%, but the Nasdaq, led by tech, lost 2.46%. The Dow, however, gained slightly, rising 27 points, or less than 0.1% to 31,521.69.

The trend was playing out again on Tuesday with Nasdaq-100 futures off big and the broader market futures down only slightly.

"What the market is trying to figure out is will it pretty much ignore higher rates because they are a reflection of a strengthening economy, especially when the Fed itself says, 'no we're not going to raise rates,'" said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

