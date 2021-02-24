Biden administration may undo certain Trump-era mortgage rules

Kathy Kraninger, former president Donald Trump's appointee to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Both are a type of qualified mortgage, a category that carries legal protections for lenders from consumer lawsuits. That may happen, for example, if borrowers can't make monthly payments and lose their homes to foreclosure. The new rules are scheduled to phase in starting March 1. "It's a big deal," Patricia McCoy, a professor at Boston College Law School, said of the CFPB's notice to possibly tweak the Trump-era measures. "The Seasoned QM rule is a really, really dangerous rule for consumers." If undertaken, the rulemaking process may ultimately change or rescind the rules, the CFPB said.

Given its public statement on Tuesday, it's likely the agency will act, said McCoy, who oversaw mortgage policy at the CFPB during the Obama administration. "If they're signaling it, they don't say that lightly," she said. But some groups believe the Trump-era rules should remain in place. They will help banks and other lenders innovate and extend more mortgages to underserved groups, like Black and Hispanic homebuyers, according to Robert Broeksmit, president and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association. "We encourage the bureau to permit them to take effect as scheduled," Broeksmit said.

Mortgage rules

Consumer advocates are especially concerned by the Seasoned QM rule. It creates a new standard for a mortgage to be deemed "qualified." Qualified status is important for both homebuyers and lenders. It's essentially a government stamp of approval that a lender reasonably determined a borrower could afford their loan — the so-called "ability to repay." Lenders get legal protection in court and consumers have peace of mind they have a sustainable loan. More than 90% of mortgages are qualified, according to the Center for Responsible Lending. Prior to the Trump-era rewrite, a loan was generally deemed "qualified" if a borrower's debt load wasn't too high (more than 43% of their monthly income). Government-sponsored entities Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac make exceptions in some cases based on other financial factors.

We don't want to encourage high-failure lending. Mike Calhoun president, Center for Responsible Lending

A borrower's ability to repay helps set the demarcation line between prime (high-quality) and sub-prime loans. "This is one of the foundational rules of reform coming out of the Great Recession," said Mike Calhoun, president of the Center for Responsible Lending. "It goes right to the heart of what caused the financial crash." The Seasoned QM rule also grants qualified status to a loan if borrowers make timely monthly payments on their mortgage over a three-year period. Loans that weren't deemed "qualified" at the time of origination could eventually get that label. Consumer groups fear this may grant legal protection to risky mortgages and makes it more economical for lenders to make loans wither higher default rates. These risky loans could then be sold into the secondary market, where they're bundled together with other mortgages and bought by investors.