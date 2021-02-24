Fisker shares surge on electric car deal with Apple iPhone assembler Foxconn

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR), today, Monday, November 9, 2020, in celebration of its recent IPO.

Shares of electric vehicle start-up Fisker surged more than 20% in morning trading Wednesday after the company announced a manufacturing deal with Foxconn Technology Group.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding for the Taiwan-based electronics contract manufacturer, best known for assembling Apple iPhones, to produce more than 250,000 electric vehicles a year for Fisker, according to a joint announcement Wednesday from the companies.

Fisker, which went public through a reverse merger last year, has a market cap of $5.26 billion.

Assembly of the vehicle is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to the companies. Officials provided few other details about the planned EV other than it will be for a "new segment vehicle."