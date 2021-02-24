Lucid deal may be a crack in the SPAC craze and a broader market warning

The speculative fervor around Lucid's merger with special purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital Corp IV has been a hard lesson for some SPAC investors.
Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV plunged 38% Tuesday, following its announcement it would merge with luxury electric car company Lucid and take it public. The California-based car company has caught the fancy of investors who have high expectations for its electric vehicles that are not yet in production.
The deal is the largest in a series of mergers between electric vehicle firms and SPACs.
A SPAC is a blank-check company, formed as an alternative to an IPO. They are companies with essentially no assets, other than cash, and they trade on a stock exchange before merging with private companies.
"The market cap going into the deal was $65 billion and instead of being valued at that, the deal was done at $24 billion," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer of Bleakley Global Advisors, referring to the Churchill-Lucid pairing.
"That just shows you, there's money chasers in some of these SPACs instead of people doing their homework," he said.