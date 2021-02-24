Lucid deal may be a crack in the SPAC craze and a broader market warning

A worker assembles the Lucid Air prototype electric vehicle, manufactured by Lucid Motors Inc., at the company's headquarters in Newark, California, on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

The speculative fervor around Lucid's merger with special purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital Corp IV has been a hard lesson for some SPAC investors.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV plunged 38% Tuesday, following its announcement it would merge with luxury electric car company Lucid and take it public. The California-based car company has caught the fancy of investors who have high expectations for its electric vehicles that are not yet in production.

The deal is the largest in a series of mergers between electric vehicle firms and SPACs.

A SPAC is a blank-check company, formed as an alternative to an IPO. They are companies with essentially no assets, other than cash, and they trade on a stock exchange before merging with private companies.

"The market cap going into the deal was $65 billion and instead of being valued at that, the deal was done at $24 billion," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer of Bleakley Global Advisors, referring to the Churchill-Lucid pairing.

"That just shows you, there's money chasers in some of these SPACs instead of people doing their homework," he said.