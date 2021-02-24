Marvel's 'Loki' series will debut on Disney+ starting June 11

Fan favorite Marvel villain Loki is making his debut on Disney+ on June 11.

The long-awaited "Loki" series, which takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame," stars Tom Hiddleston in the title role and will feature Owen Wilson.

The series centers on an alternative version of Loki that escaped the Avengers' custody during their attempted "time heist." The main iteration of the character was killed by Thanos in the early minutes of "Avengers: Infinity War."

The series is expected to contain six episodes and follow this new Loki as he comes up against the Time Variance Authority (TVA), an organization that monitors the multiverse. The show has been dubbed a "crime thriller" and early teaser trailers show Loki wreaking havoc across the universe.

A second season is already in development.

Marvel has been hinting at the expansion of the multiverse since it announced the Doctor Strange sequel would be called "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 when Marvel.

The Marvel multiverse is just a fancy way of saying a collection of alternate universes. They are similar in nature to each other, but have slight variations. It's a very popular concept in comic books, as it allows writers to reinvent characters and storylines for new generations.

Disney has already confirmed that Jamie Foxx will return as Electro from "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," which featured Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man. And Alfred Molina, who portrayed Doctor Octopus during Tobey Maguire's turn as the famed webslinger, is also confirmed as appearing in the third Spider-Man film featuring Tom Holland.

The Disney+ series "WandaVision," which launched on the service in January, has also begun to explore the idea of the multiverse.

In the show Wanda's deceased brother Pietro makes an appearance, but he's not played by the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson who portrayed the character in "Age of Ultron." Instead, it is Evan Peters, who played Quicksilver in several X-Men films, which up until 2019 were owned by 20th Century Fox.

Disney's television series, which debuted on its streaming service, have direct implications with the larger theatrical universe of Marvel films, head of the studio Kevin Feige has said.

In total, Feige has 10 Disney+ shows planned over the next few years, including Jeremy Renner's "Hawkeye," featuring Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop; "She Hulk," starring Tatiana Maslany; and "Moon Knight" with Star Wars alum Oscar Isaac.