Paramount+ leans heavy on reboots and spin-offs for streaming service slate

ViacomCBS is leaning hard into old favorites when it comes to padding its upcoming streaming service Paramount+. On Wednesday, the company highlighted a number of new film and television projects it plans to bring to the platform following its March 4 debut. Many of these new titles will be familiar to audiences, as they will be reboots, spin-offs or prequels to popular movies and series. Paramount+ will also be home to a number of original shows, films and documentaries including a series based on the video game franchise "Halo." Additionally, content that was only available on CBS All-Access will be rebranded under the Paramount+ banner. This includes "Star Trek: Discovery," "The Good Fight" and "Why Women Kill." The streaming service will be packed with more than 2,500 library films from franchises like "Mission Impossible," "Transformers" and "Indiana Jones." Dates for new programming wasn't announced during the presentation, but Bob Bakish, president and CEO of ViacomCBS said Paramount+ will debut 36 original series over its first year. The service will lean heavily into children's programming, reality television and scripted drama series. Here's a look at what is coming to Paramount+:

Scripted dramas

"Criminal Minds" — After 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes, "Criminal Minds" took its final bow a little over a year ago. The top-rated series will make its return on Paramount+ with each season exploring a single case over the course of 10 episodes. "Flashdance" – Set in present day, this drama series picks up where the original "Flashdance" left off. The story centers around a young woman's struggles to make her mark in the ballet world while navigating money, romance and friendship. "Mad Men" writer Tracy McMillian is writing and executive producing the series. "Halo" – The iconic video game franchise will come to Paramount+ as a series. The story will take place in the 26th century amid an alien threat known as the Covenant. "Land Man" – The series is set in West Texas and follows "roughnecks and wildcat billionaires" as they seek their fortune in the world of oil rigs. "Love Story" – Based on the movie of the same name, "Love Story" will be executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who worked on "Gossip Girl," "The O.C." and "Looking for Alaska." "Mayor of Kingstown" – Set in a town where the business of incarcerating is the only thriving industry, "Mayor of Kingstown" follows the McLusky family, the power brokers of the town. The show tackles themes of systematic racism, corruption and inequality. "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" – A spin-off of "Star Trek: Discover," "Strange New Worlds" is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike helmed the U.S.S. Enterprise. Science Officer Spock is featured prominently in the series, which takes place a decade before the arrival of James T. Kirk.

"The Italian Job" – When Charlie Croker's grandchildren inherit his old safety deposit box, the quest for the infamous Italian bullion is reignited. "The Man Who Fell To Earth" – Based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name, "The Man Who Fell to Earth" stars Chiwetel Ejiofor. The series follows a new alien character who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution. "The Offer" – This limited series is based on producer Al Ruddy's experiences making "The Godfather." "The Parallax View" – The series is based on the film "The Parallax View," a political thriller which starred Warren Beatty in the '70s. "Y:1883" – A retelling of Western expansion, "Y:1883" is prequel to "Yellowstone." It follows the Dutton family as they head west through the Great Plains. "6666" – Still a working title, this "Yellowstone" spin-off show is set on the 6666 Ranch, a working ranch in Texas.

"Avatar" – Nickelodeon has created a new animation studio division that is dedicated to creating content based on the world of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and "The Legend of Korra." The original creators Mike DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko will lead the charge in partnership with the Nickelodeon Animation Studio to create a wide-range of Avatar-inspired content, ranging from spinoffs and theatricals to short form. "Dora the Explorer"– Paramount+ will be home to a live-action series based on "Dora the Explorer." "iCarly" – Set ten years after the events of the first "iCarly" series, this new show follows the characters played by Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor during their present-day lives. "Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years" – The first spin-off of "Spongebob Squarepants," "Kamp Koral" is a CG animated series that sees the iconic Bikini Bottom crew when they meet for the first time at summer camp.

"Rugrats" – Paramount+ will also house a CG version of the '90s hit "Rugrats." The original voice cast is set to return. "Star Trek: Prodigy" – This series is kid-friendly, but still packed with all the hallmarks of a true Star Trek adventure. "The Fairly OddParents" – The long-running Nickelodeon animated series is getting a live-action spin on Paramount+.

Reality shows

"Big Brother Live Feeds" – An in-depth look at what happens inside the "Big Brother" house. "Dating Naked" – This reboot brings potential couples together for a clothing-free first date. "Ink Masters" – Previously canceled, "Ink Masters" is getting new life on Paramount+. The show centers around the nation's top tattoo artists as they compete in challenges that test their technical and creative skills. "Love Island on Paramount+" – This series an an extension of the content seen on CBS. It will allow subscribers to see more than what was show during the live broadcast. "Queen of the Universe" – This singing competition brings drag queens from around the world to compete to see who is the "Queen of the Universe." "Road Rules" – Another revamp of a classic reality show is "Road Rules," which sees strangers abandoned in desolate locations stripped of their modern-day luxuries. They must follow a set of clues and complete odd jobs for money.

"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" – Top "Drag Race" competitors return for a chance to earn $100,000 and a coveted spot in the "Drag Race Hall of Fame." "The Challenge: All Stars" – This series brings back 22 competitors from the original "Real World" and "Road Rules" shows to compete for a $500,000 prize. "The Real World: Homecoming: New York" – Thirty years later Paramount+ is reuniting the original cast of the first season of "The Real World." The seven strangers will return to the New York loft where the series began.

Comedy

"Frasier" – Kelsey Grammer returns as Dr. Frasier Crane in Paramount+'s reboot of "Fraiser." "Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies" – This prequel series takes place before "Grease" and tells the story of how Frenchy's older sister, Jane, founded the Pink Ladies. "Guilty Party" – This dark comedy stars Kate Beckinsale as a discredited journalist who finds herself in over her head when she latches onto the story of a young mother sentenced to life in jail for murdering her husband – a crime she claims she didn't commit. "Inside Amy Schumer" – The Peabody and Emmy Award-winning show returns with five specials starring Amy Schumer.

