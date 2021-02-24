More than 150 CEOs urge Congress to pass Biden's Covid relief package

More than 150 New York chief executives urged Congress to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid stimulus package in a letter Wednesday.
"Previous federal relief measures have been essential, but more must be done to put the country on a trajectory for a strong, durable recovery," the letter said. "The country's business community is prepared to work with you to achieve these critical objectives."
Notable signatories include Goldman Sachs' David Solomon, BlackRock's Larry Fink, Deutsche Bank Americas' Christiana Riley, and Blackstone's Steve Schwarzman — who previously backed former GOP President Donald Trump.
"It's an important signal of the kind of breadth of support that we're seeing for this rescue plan," top Biden economic advisor Brian Deese said about the letter Wednesday on MSNBC.
The Business Roundtable, a group consisting of CEOs of the largest companies in America, also wrote a letter Tuesday supporting quick passage of a Covid relief bill.
CNBC reported earlier in February that the White House had been reaching out to executives in several industries to rally support for the Biden's American Rescue Plan.
The letter comes as the Democratic-controlled House is set to vote on the bill this week, where it is widely expected to pass and advance to the Senate.
Democrats will attempt to pass the package in the Senate through budget reconciliation, which requires only a simple majority instead of the usual 60 votes necessary to pass a bill.
Read the letter and the list of signatories below:
Dear Majority Leader Schumer, Speaker Pelosi, Minority Leader McConnell and Minority Leader McCarthy:
We write to urge immediate and large-scale federal legislation to address the health and economic crises brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. More than a year after the first coronavirus case was reported in the United States, our nation is still struggling to combat the spread and reverse its economic fallout.
Previous federal relief measures have been essential, but more must be done to put the country on a trajectory for a strong, durable recovery. Congress should act swiftly and on a bipartisan basis to authorize a stimulus and relief package along the lines of the Biden-Harris administration's proposed American Rescue Plan.
Strengthening the public health response to coronavirus is the first step toward economic restoration. The American Rescue Plan mobilizes a national vaccination program, delivers economic relief to struggling families, and supports communities that were most damaged by the pandemic.
More than 10 million fewer Americans are working today than when the pandemic began, small businesses across the country are facing bankruptcy, and schools are struggling to reopen. The most vulnerable Americans — including women, people of color and low wage workers — are experiencing the worst of the pandemic, with unprecedented job loss, childcare burdens and food insecurity. States and cities have been crushed by pandemic-related expenses and revenue losses.
The American Rescue Plan provides a framework for coordinated public-private efforts to overcome COVID-19 and to move forward with a new era of inclusive growth. The country's business community is prepared to work with you to achieve these critical objectives.
Sincerely,
