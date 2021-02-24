Wall Street clearing firm proposes 1-day trade settlement after Robinhood controversy

The firm that provides clearing and settlement services for brokers proposed shortening the time it takes to settle a trade, amid the GameStop controversy that caused brokerages like Robinhood to restrict trading.

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, or DTCC, outlined what a T+1, or one-day settlement period, would look like for the trading industry, proposing a two-year plan to shorten the settlement cycle.

Currently, it takes two business days to settle a trade — that is, to complete a transfer of securities and cash between parties.

"The time to settlement equals counterparty risk, which can become elevated during market shocks. It can also lead to the need for higher margin requirements, which are critical to protecting the financial system and investors against a firm default," said Murray Pozmanter, head of clearing agency services and global business operations at the DTCC.

"We have been working collaboratively with a wide cross section of the industry to build support for further shortening the current settlement cycle over the past year, and we have outlined a plan to increase these efforts to forge consensus on setting a firm date and approach to achieve T+1," he said.