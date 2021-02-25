Black women bear the brunt of financial pain from pandemic, CNBC + Acorns survey finds

JoAnn Hargrove had to stop working full time to help her 7-year-old daughter with virtual learning.

Like many single parents, JoAnn Hargrove has been struggling throughout the pandemic.

Her 7-year-old daughter has spent the past year at home, learning virtually. That meant Hargrove, a U.S. postal carrier in Pittsburgh, had to stop working during the week. She's now collecting partial unemployment and working on Saturdays and Sundays, while her mother watches her daughter.

"I am literally living paycheck to paycheck," the 37-year-old said.

"Food is so expensive," Hargrove added. "I didn't realize that when I was making the money I was making."

Fortunately, Hargrove has some savings, which are dwindling. She's trying to hold off using what's left so she has a cushion when government aid runs out.

"I am counting on the stimulus check," said Hargrove, referring to the next payment currently working its way through Congress.

She's not alone. Almost one-third, or 29%, of U.S. adults are counting on another round of government relief to get by, and another 24% say they need it but doubt it will happen, a new CNBC + Acorns Invest in You survey conducted by SurveyMonkey found.

People of color are more likely to be relying on the relief, especially Black women. Half of Black Americans and 40% of Hispanics said they were counting on it, while 57% of Black women said the same. Additionally, 24% of Blacks and Hispanics need it but don't think it will come to fruition.

The survey was conducted by SurveyMonkey between Feb. 1-8 among a national sample of 6,182 adults.