Drawing down savings, relying on food banks: Americans take emergency actions amid the pandemic, CNBC + Acorns survey finds

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, helps to give out food at the Saint Francis of Assisi Breadline on February 17, 2021 in New York City.

Jessica Cruz and her family were in a bind.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit last March, Cruz, a 39-year-old care coordinator in New York, and her two children, ages 10 and 14, were all sent home to work and attend school remotely.

That put tension on the family budget, as Cruz's children used to get a free breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack through school. While they qualified for the Pandemic EBT program, the card didn't come in the mail until last week, Cruz said – more than 10 months after the kids were first sent home.

Further pressing Cruz's income was that, in April, she was finally approved for a two-bedroom apartment in the New York City Housing Authority King Towers building in Manhattan, something she waited nine years to secure.

To handle everything at once, Cruz needed help. She was able to borrow money from an aunt to move, she said, and luckily got the first of two stimulus checks in the same week, which helped with costs.

But food was still an issue, so the family utilized a Food Bank for New York City pantry for the first time when school started, according to Cruz.

"It just made my paycheck stretch a little more," said Cruz. Before the pandemic, she'd never gone to a food pantry for help. (Food Bank for New York City saw a 91% increase in first time visitors in the earliest months of the pandemic, the organization said.)

Covid led many to take emergency financial actions

Cruz is not alone – as many as 40% of Americans have taken emergency financial measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent CNBC + Acorns Invest in You survey.

The survey was conducted by SurveyMonkey between Feb. 1-8 among a national sample of 6,182 adults.