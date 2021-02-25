Moderna expects $18.4 billion in 2021 sales from Covid vaccine, chief medical officer departs

A Moderna (COVID-19) vaccine is seen at the LA Mission homeless shelter on Skid Row, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 10, 2021.

Moderna said Thursday it expects to make $18.4 billion in sales from its Covid-19 vaccine this year.

In releasing its fourth-quarter earnings, Moderna also said its chief medical officer, Tal Zaks, will leave the company in late September.

Shares of Moderna were up 3.9% in premarket trading.

The news comes a day after the company said it was expecting to produce at least 700 million Covid vaccine doses this year. It also said it expects to produce up to 1.4 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses in 2022.

Pfizer, which also has a vaccine authorized for use in the United States, said earlier this month that it expected to sell about $15 billion in doses this year.

