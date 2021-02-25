Covid live updates: Moderna completes enrollment for trial testing Covid vaccine in kids age 12 and up

House lawmakers aim to pass a $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill on Friday, moving the stimulus package one step closer to full congressional backing and a presidential signature before key relief benefits expire on March 14. Washington and Wall Street got a fresh look at the national unemployment situation Thursday morning, with a readout from the Labor Department on initial weekly jobless claims. The U.S. labor market has been struggling to wage a comeback after Covid-19 shutdowns forced widespread layoffs.

The U.S. is recording at least 72,200 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,150 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.