Covid live updates: Moderna completes enrollment for trial testing Covid vaccine in kids age 12 and up

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
House lawmakers aim to pass a $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill on Friday, moving the stimulus package one step closer to full congressional backing and a presidential signature before key relief benefits expire on March 14. Washington and Wall Street got a fresh look at the national unemployment situation Thursday morning, with a readout from the Labor Department on initial weekly jobless claims. The U.S. labor market has been struggling to wage a comeback after Covid-19 shutdowns forced widespread layoffs.
The U.S. is recording at least 72,200 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,150 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: