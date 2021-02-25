From Dungeons & Dragons to Risk and Clue, Hasbro outlines upcoming film and TV plans

Fans of Transformers, My Little Pony and Dungeons & Dragons are going to have more ways to experience their favorite toys and games.

On Thursday, Hasbro shared its plans for dozens of films and television shows based on its iconic intellectual properties during its investor day.

The Rhode Island-based toymaker has long been part of the entertainment industry with film franchises such as Transformers and animated TV shows based on My Little Pony. However, after its $3.8 billion acquisition of Entertainment One at the end of 2019, Hasbro has been able to triple its number of entertainment projects.

"Sometime between 2022 and 2023, you should see two to three movies every year from us and three to four streamed shows," Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner said in an interview. "And then we'll scale that as we add new IP while we're also doing subsequent seasons of the shows that we already [created]."

These upcoming projects range from theatrical releases to unscripted competition shows.

Hasbro has previously announced a number of projects like "G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes," which is due in theaters in October; a Dungeons & Dragons feature film starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Rege-Jean Page, and an animated television series based Clue.

In addition, the toymaker revealed plans for unscripted projects based on Monopoly, Mouse Trap, Easy Bake, Operation, Nerf and Play-Doh.

Here's a look at what's coming from Hasbro and eOne: