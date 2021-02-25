Op-ed: Families should plan to negotiate with colleges for more financial aid due to pandemic

Spring typically represents a new beginning, a fresh start and a bright outlook for the future. This also indicates that the time is approaching for hundreds of thousands of high school seniors to decide on what college they will be attending.

As a wealth advisor and parent of one of those upcoming high school graduates, this is on my list personally and something we have been planning for a long time. These plans have been complicated by the pandemic and all its impact. However, at the same time, they may present a unique opportunity for the class of 2021.

Right now, colleges have been impacted financially due to the pandemic and are focused on maintaining their enrollments with the upcoming class.

Many people do not even realize that negotiation is a possibility. As parents, you do not want to lose out on this opportunity.

As you are working with your child to decide what school may be the best fit, colleges are looking to make their opportunity look as attractive as possible to gain your commitment and hard-earned dollars. This dynamic, following a year where many students deferred or simply took a gap year, is providing parents with the ability to negotiate and potentially secure their child a better education at a more reasonable price.

More from FA Playbook:

'Investor alpha' is the most important financial strategy for 2021

How to create a charitable trust as part of an estate plan

Here are 5 lessons the pandemic taught this financial advisor

We, as a family, are going through this process now. Therefore, I want to share some steps that may be helpful to you and your family in getting your child the best college fit at the best price.

A big part of the college planning process is determining a budget. Hopefully, you have already figured this out for your family, as we have done in ours. Our soon-to-be graduate understands that there is not an unlimited amount of money available for college. We do not want our son to have a great deal of student loan debt for his education and we do not plan to do that as a family, either.

This means being very specific on where you apply and why. Going to a big school, in a warm environment so he can go to football games on Saturday, should not play a role in the decision-making process. The overriding factors should be which school will provide my son with the best education, at the most affordable price, and the greatest opportunity to find a great-paying job when he graduates.

Families should have had their children apply to schools that are identified as "stretch," "match" and "safe" schools for acceptance. You will not want to begin the negotiating process until you have received decisions from all of your schools, especially those that are at the top of your list which, in most cases, will be the stretch and match schools. Once you have received the decisions, you will want to make sure that you have received your financial award letters from each school.