Op-ed: Investors chasing bitcoin and Tesla should have real goals — and shouldn't forget them

I was about to offend someone, so I decided to write instead. Am I supposed to listen to one of my tennis buddies' daughters who wants to buy a tiny share of bitcoin because her friend did a year ago and is really rich now? How about my pals who ask me about Tesla again and again? I never say, "don't do it." I just repeat what I believe, which is that these are speculative assets whose prices are divorced from any valuation measures we use. They could easily keep going up, as the song "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" implies, until the music stops, which it will, or might have already. The high-octane Nasdaq Composite index peaked on February 16th, so my timing could be a few days late. However, as professional investors, my colleagues and I have goals and objectives to which we need to focus, and the discipline we adhere to can be instructive any day. We build multi-year models of the companies in which we invest, review them as a group, and typically make a long-term commitment to a relatively concentrated number of equities. Investing is not a game to us, even though it might be a new hobby for nimble-fingered market aficionados. I have written before about this powerful band of enthusiasts, representing a meaningful market force.

Neither is stock trading a sensible antidote to Covid-induced boredom. Despite our effort to tune it out, the level of noise in the market over the past several months, to chase the momentum, has been deafening. How can we stay true to our mission without being pulled into the SPAC, bitcoin, and Tesla tide? In part, because I remember, have experienced, and know that the market is not a one-way express up and to the right. There are periods when most of us will see the value of our equities drop, not a little, but a lot, we will feel sick to our stomachs, worry that the world will question our credibility, and fear that we have lost our touch. And those are the professionals. But we have conviction in our names and need to keep our objectives in mind. Our goal is to beat the S&P 500, our benchmark, which I have defended as appropriate in the past.

A market that's rough on its darlings