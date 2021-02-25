Peppa Pig theme park coming to Legoland Florida Resort in 2022

Starting in 2022, families will will be able to step into the playful world of Peppa Pig at the Peppa Pig Theme Park, only at Legoland Florida Resort.

Everyone's favorite British piglet is getting her very own theme park.

On Thursday, Hasbro announced that it had partnered with Merlin Entertainment to create a Peppa Pig theme park at the Legoland Florida Resort. The park is expected to open in 2022.

This stand-alone park will feature a number of rides, interactive attractions and themed playscapes and water play areas, the company said. There will also be live shows and meet-and-greets with Peppa and her friends.

Peppa Pig is one of Entertainment One's most notable properties. It was the top-streamed kids show last year and Hasbro's No. 1 licensed franchise, selling more than $1 billion in merchandise.