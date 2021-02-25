Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO
Entertainment

Peppa Pig theme park coming to Legoland Florida Resort in 2022

Sarah Whitten@sarahwhit10
Share
Key Points
  • A Peppa Pig theme park will be coming to the Legoland Florida Resort in 2022.
  • The park will have rides, interactive attractions and themed playscapes and water play areas.
  • Guest will also be able to experience live shows and meet-and-greets with Peppa and her friends.
Starting in 2022, families will will be able to step into the playful world of Peppa Pig at the Peppa Pig Theme Park, only at Legoland Florida Resort.
Hasbro

Everyone's favorite British piglet is getting her very own theme park.

On Thursday, Hasbro announced that it had partnered with Merlin Entertainment to create a Peppa Pig theme park at the Legoland Florida Resort. The park is expected to open in 2022.

This stand-alone park will feature a number of rides, interactive attractions and themed playscapes and water play areas, the company said. There will also be live shows and meet-and-greets with Peppa and her friends.

Peppa Pig is one of Entertainment One's most notable properties. It was the top-streamed kids show last year and Hasbro's No. 1 licensed franchise, selling more than $1 billion in merchandise.

The Peppa Pig theme park is all-new standalone theme park that will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and water play areas.
Hasbro

Hasbro is expected to provide more details about the rides and attractions within the park later this summer. The company shared that the park will be separately ticketed from Legoland and open year-round.

The Peppa Pig theme park will have annual passes available as well as inclusive passes that grant admission to Legoland's theme park and water park, as well as other regional Merlin Entertainment attractions.

Hasbro acquired eOne in a deal worth $3.8 billion in 2019. Adding the production company not only brought Peppa Pig under an umbrella of brands that includes Transformers, Power Rangers and Monopoly, but added other prominent preschool franchises like "PJ Masks" and "Ricky Zoom." Through eOne, Hasbro will be able to create new properties, like "Kiya," an upcoming series about a superhero who saves the day with martial arts and dance.

VIDEO3:0903:09
Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner on strong fourth-quarter earnings results
Squawk on the Street