A disappointing quarter from Foot Locker should make investors pause and reconsider the future of some mall-based stores, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday.

The shoe retailer's fourth-quarter revenue came in $100 million below what analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. Comparable store sales decreased 2.7% year over year. Shares of the company fell about 9% on Friday morning.