Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas calls this stock as his sleeper electric vehicle pick

Fisker Inc. officially revealed the Fisker Ocean all-electric luxury crossover at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

Adam Jonas, a prominent auto analyst at Morgan Stanley, told CNBC on Friday there's one electric-vehicle startup that stands out from the rest of its newly public brethren.

"Fisker, we think from a risk-reward basis, is a lot more attractive than meets the eye," Jonas told CNBC's "Squawk Alley."

The EV industry has grown increasingly crowded in the last year as numerous companies, like Fisker, went public via reverse mergers with SPACs.

At the same time, established automakers like General Motors unveiled sweeping EV investment plans.