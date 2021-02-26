Trading tax hike won't harm competitiveness of Hong Kong's stock market, says financial secretary

Hong Kong's plan to increase the stamp duty on stock trading will not harm the competitiveness of the city's financial markets, Financial Secretary Paul Chan told CNBC on Friday.

Chan said in his budget speech on Wednesday that the government will raise the stamp duty paid on listed stock trades from 0.1% to 0.13%. The announcement sparked a sell-off in shares of the operator of the city's stock exchange, and the broader Hong Kong market.

"The Hong Kong market has been doing very well, very active, the volume has gone up quite a bit," Chan told CNBC's Emily Tan.

"So, perhaps this is the time for us to increase a little bit on the stamp duty which will not harm our competitiveness and at the same time will bring additional revenue to the government at this juncture," he added.

The financial secretary said Hong Kong authorities have in recent years launched different initiatives to enhance the competitiveness of the city's stock market. That includes allowing listings of dual-class shares and attracting U.S.-listed Chinese companies to seek a secondary listing in Hong Kong, he said.

Hong Kong in 2020 was one of the top markets for listings globally as Chinese firms such as e-commerce giant JD.com and gaming company NetEase raised funds through secondary listings.

In total, the city's stock exchange saw 132 initial public offerings worth $32.1 billion, and 199 further offerings worth $62.9 billion last year, according to data compiled by consultancy PwC.