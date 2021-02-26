Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Warren Buffett's highly anticipated annual letter arrives Saturday. Here's what to watch for

Yun Li@YunLi626
Share
Key Points
  • Warren Buffett is set to release his annual shareholder letter Saturday morning along with the conglomerate's quarterly earnings.
  • This year's statement is highly anticipated after a tumultuous year punctuated by an unprecedented pandemic and a historic economic comeback.
  • The 90-year-old chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway might also weigh in the recent speculative market activity and provide any update on his succession plans as well as the "elephant-sized" deal he has yet to make.
Warren Buffett.
Gerald Miller | CNBC

The world is about to hear from Warren Buffett for the first time in nine months, and the legendary investor could make a wave of headlines.

The 90-year-old chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is set to release his annual shareholder letter Saturday morning along with the conglomerate's quarterly earnings. The letter from the "Oracle of Omaha" has been required reading for investors for decades, and this year's statement is especially highly anticipated after a tumultuous year punctuated by an unprecedented pandemic and a historic economic comeback.

The last time we heard from Buffett extensively was at Berkshire's annual meeting in May 2020, where he assured his loyal following that the "American miracle" always prevails and "nothing can stop America." Since then, the stock market has rebounded to new highs on the back of massive fiscal and monetary stimulus. The annual letter is a chance for Buffett to offer his fresh outlook.

The world's most celebrated investor might also weigh in on the speculative trading in markets lately that his longtime business partner Charlie Munger recently criticized. Meanwhile, investors are anxiously waiting for any update on Buffett's succession plan as well as the "elephant-sized" deal he has yet to make.

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProThese stocks will shine as bond yields rise, says Credit Suisse
Jeff Coxan hour ago
CNBC ProLucid deal may be 'a gut check' in the SPAC craze and a broader market warning
Patti Domm
CNBC ProWith market shaky, here are some low vol stocks with hefty dividends that analysts like
Jesse Pound
Read More