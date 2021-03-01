European markets set to jump at the open, following global markets higher

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Monday as global markets rally on falling U.S. Treasury yields and boosted by positive news on the coronavirus vaccine front.

London's FTSE is expected to open 70 points higher at 6,533, Germany's DAX 122 points higher at 13,881, France's CAC 40 up 55 points at 5,746 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 83 points at 22,958, according to IG.

The sharp rise expected for European markets comes after U.S. stock futures rose sharply in overnight trading as Treasury yields continued to retreat from their highs from last week. Stocks had been under pressure over the last few weeks as rising yields made equities look less attractive to investors.

The major averages rose for February, bolstered by a strong earnings season, positive news on the vaccine rollout and hopes of another stimulus package. The House passed a $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, early Saturday. The Senate will now consider the legislation.

More positive news on the Covid-19 vaccine front also emerged this weekend as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted unanimously Sunday to recommend the use of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot Covid-19 vaccine for people 18 years of age and older. The company expects to ship out 4 million doses initially.

Meanwhile, in Asia-Pacific, stocks traded higher on Monday despite data releases showing China's manufacturing activity growth slowing in February.

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for February came in at 50.6 over the weekend, data from the country's National Bureau of Statistics showed. That was lower than January's reading of 51.3, but still above the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction.

A private survey released Monday also showed China's manufacturing activity in February growing at a slower pace.

In Europe Monday, earnings come from Bunzl and Bank of Ireland, and a raft of data releases include manufacturing PMI data, U.K. mortgage approval data and inflation figures from Italy and Germany.

