Macy's Operating Chief Harper to depart, the post will remain vacant amid other leadership changes

Macy's announced Monday a number of management changes as the department store looks to overhaul its business and woo back customers who are increasingly shopping online and avoiding malls during the pandemic.

Chief Operations Officer John Harper will be leaving the company on Aug. 1, and the post won't be refilled, the company said. Instead, Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer, and Dennis Mullahy, chief supply officer, will report directly to CEO Jeff Gennette.

Macy's named Laura Miller as its chief information officer, starting March 15. Miller, who previously was chief information officer at InterContinental Hotel Group, will report to directly to Gennette. She replaces Naveen Krishna, who held the title of chief technology officer and is leaving the company.

Marla Beck, CEO and co-founder of Bluemercury, is stepping down this summer. A search is underway for her replacement. That person will report to Bloomingdale's CEO Tony Spring.

Lastly, Macy's vice president of real estate, Chuck DiGiovanna, has been chosen by the company to lead the brand's real estate function, following the departure of Douglas Sesler, executive vice president for real estate. DiGiovanna will report to CFO Adrian Mitchell.

Macy's recently reported fiscal fourth-quarter results, which showed a 17.1% drop in same-store sales from a year earlier. The department store giant said it is focusing on its recovery in the year ahead.

The company's stock closed up 0.72% at $15.32. The shares have gained nearly 16% over the past year, bringing its market value to $4.76 billion.