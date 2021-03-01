Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Micron, Berkshire Hathaway, DraftKings & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Key Points
  • Bank of America initiated Cree as buy.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated Boston Beer as overweight.
  • KBW raised its price target on Berkshire Hathaway to $430,000 from $400,000.
  • Loop raised its price target on DraftKings to $105 from $100.
  • Truist upgraded Wayfair to buy from hold.
  • Bernstein downgraded Apache to market perform from outperform.
  • Barclays named Micron a favorite idea.
Niraj Shah, Wayfair CEO
Ashlee Espinal | CNBC

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProGoldman Sachs names 6 EV battery stocks to watch beyond Tesla
Sam Sheadan hour ago
CNBC ProA Chinese online video stock has rallied 370% — and analysts say it could run further
Arjun Kharpal
CNBC ProBuy these green tech stocks essential to the energy transition, says UBS
Pippa Stevens
Read More