Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Micron, Berkshire Hathaway, DraftKings & more
Published Mon, Mar 1 2021
8:14 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Key Points
Bank of America initiated Cree as buy.
Morgan Stanley initiated Boston Beer as overweight.
KBW raised its price target on Berkshire Hathaway to $430,000 from $400,000.
Loop raised its price target on DraftKings to $105 from $100.
Truist upgraded Wayfair to buy from hold.
Bernstein downgraded Apache to market perform from outperform.
Barclays named Micron a favorite idea.
Niraj Shah, Wayfair CEO
Ashlee Espinal | CNBC
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday.
Read More