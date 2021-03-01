Soccer, basketball and football are the future of sports for Generation Alpha, survey finds

Eddie Segura #4 of Los Angeles FC defends against Sergio Santos #17 of Philadelphia Union during the MLS match at the Banc of California Stadium on March 8, 2020 in Los Angeles.

U.S. professional football and basketball have a future, baseball needs help and global soccer, including Major League Soccer, is quickly rising among a new generation, according to a new survey.

Morning Consult spoke to Generation Alpha parents (those born after 2013) and compared the results with to a Gen Z (ages 13 to 23) survey last year.

"It makes sense," said Alex Silverman, who analyzes sports studies for Morning Consult. "Soccer has been dubbed as this sport of the future in the U.S. for a while, but it takes time for that to manifest."

The firm spoke to more than 2,000 parents and focused on youth no older than age 8. For context as to who Alphas are, the firm pointed to Apple's first iPad, released in 2010, and a device the Alphas should know how to operate.

Morning Consult found that soccer is the No. 1 participation sport and second in fandom for Alphas. And 73% of the parents are encouraging their kids to play sports, while 65% encourage them to be sports fans.

"You're seeing more interest among young adults in soccer internationally and to a certain extent MLS. As this first generation of U.S.-born soccer fanatics has kids, they may push them in that direction," Silverman said.

In a 2020 survey, Morning Consult found there was a drop off in Gen Z's interest in sports, with the National Basketball Association the only league the age group followed more than the general public. The study found 53% of Gen Z identified as sports fans, down from the previous generation, Millennials, who polled at 69% for that topic.

In the survey, released Monday, the firm wanted to know if Gen Alpha, the kids of Millennials, "will take after their parents more or follow in the footsteps of Gen Z and move away from sports," said Silverman, suggesting Alphas could emulate Gen Z behavior when it comes to sports fandom.

"I would say I wouldn't expect to see a drop off, which is good news because there was a drop-off between Millennials and Gen Z," Silverman said.

The troubling signs come courtesy of Covid-19. Morning Consult said 35% of the parents noted Alphas lost interest in sports during the pandemic. This month marks one year since the NBA led U.S. pro sports in suspending games due to Covid-19.

"That's something that sports will have to reckon with once fans are fully allowed back in buildings and from a youth sports perspective when kids are allowed back," said Silverman, adding that 48% of the parents found their kids don't have the attention span to watch sports on TV, compared to 37% of Gen Z.