Real estate brokerage Compass files for IPO amid pandemic boom in housing prices

Robert Reffkin, CEO of Compass, speaks on stage on November 06, 2019 in New York City.

Compass, a real estate brokerage firm with more than 19,000 agents across the country, filed to go public on Monday, and told prospective investors that revenue jumped 56% last year as housing prices soared.

Founded in 2012, the New York-based company has sought to bring advanced technology to real estate agents, giving them better data, marketing tools and customer relationship software than they can get from a typical brick-and-mortar brokerage.

Compass is among the many tech-powered real estate companies to benefit from a flood of venture capital money that's enabled emerging businesses to grow fast while burning cash. Revenue climbed to $3.7 billion last year from $2.4 billion in 2019, but the company spent 88% of its sales on commissions and "other transaction-related expense."

Net loss for the year narrowed to $270.2 million from $388 million in 2019 and its cash and equivalents shrank by 20% to $440.1 million.

Compass was last valued at about $6.4 billion in a 2019 financing round led by SoftBank's Vision Fund, which also invested in office-rental company WeWork, home-flipping site OpenDoor and construction-technology company Katerra. OpenDoor went public late last year through a reverse merger and is now worth over $17 billion, while WeWork is still trying to bounce back from a near collapse in 2019. SoftBank owns 35% of Compass's Class A shares.