Watch live: Biden Covid team holds briefing after FDA clears J&J's one-shot vaccine

President Joe Biden's Covid-19 response team is holding a news briefing Monday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 28 million Americans and killed at least 513,092 in a little over a year.

On Saturday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, making it the third shot to be approved for distribution in the U.S. and the only vaccine that requires just one dose.

J&J has a deal with the U.S. government to provide 100 million doses by the end of June. Senior administration officials said Sunday that health-care providers will begin receiving the first 3.9 million doses of the vaccine on Tuesday. The shipment is J&J's entire stockpile of doses right now, the officials said. The company expects to ship 16 million more doses by the end of March.

