Covid live updates: UK searches for mystery person infected with Brazil variant

Johnson & Johnson has begun shipping out nearly 4 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, after the drug was granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration late Saturday. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walesnky signed off on the single-shot vaccine on Sunday, writing on Twitter that the milestone "an encouraging step toward an end to the #COVID19 pandemic."

The U.S. is recording at least 67,300 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,010 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: