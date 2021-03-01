Congress is moving ahead with $1,400 stimulus checks. Here's how soon the money could arrive

New $1,400 stimulus checks could be on the way to millions of Americans now that the House of Representatives has passed the latest coronavirus relief bill.

The fate of those payments now rests in the hands of the Senate, which is due to begin considering the proposed legislation this week.

The terms have called for direct payments of $1,400 per individual and per dependent.

The payments would be based on the same income thresholds as the first two stimulus checks. Individuals with up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income, heads of household with up to $112,500, and married couples who file jointly with up to $150,000 would get full payments.

But the checks would be phased out for those with incomes above those levels. This time, they would be capped for individuals earning $100,000, heads of household with $150,000 and married couples with $200,000.

The coronavirus stimulus package is working its way through the House and Senate under budget reconciliation. That process will likely prevent big alterations to the plan, though final numbers could be subject to change.

"There will be push back and effort to lessen the size of the package," Bill Hoagland, senior vice president at the Bipartisan Policy Center, said of the upcoming Senate negotiations.

Republicans are expected to take issue with the $1.9 trillion total spending, particularly with regard to funding for states, multiemployer pensions and relief not directly tied to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said. (In fact, the House version passed 219 to 210, without any Republican support at all.)

Because the $1,400 stimulus checks are one-time payments, they are not likely to become a sticking point in negotiations, Hoagland said.