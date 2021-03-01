Stimulus checks, unemployment benefits lift 1.6 million Americans out of poverty

A woman walks past tents for the homeless lining a street in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 1, 2021.

More than one million Americans were lifted out of poverty in January as a result of federal stimulus checks and additional unemployment benefits, according to economists at the University of Chicago and University of Notre Dame.

It's the first drop in poverty since the summer, they said, though they cautioned the gains may quickly erode absent of more relief.

Federal lawmakers in December passed a $900 billion Covid-19 relief measure that offered $600 stimulus checks and a $300 weekly boost in jobless benefits. It also extended unemployment benefits to those who don't typically qualify, like self-employed and gig workers.

That cash infusion led the U.S. poverty rate to fall to 11.3% in January, from 11.8% in December, according to Bruce Meyer, James Sullivan and Jeehoon Han, who co-authored the report.

That means about 1.6 million people fell from the ranks of the poor as the government began distributing payments.

The reduction marks a turnaround from the growing hardship that emerged after CARES Act pandemic relief began to dry up last year. More than 8 million people fell into poverty between June and December, the researchers found.