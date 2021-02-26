The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill would make health insurance more affordable for millions

If getting health insurance through a public exchange has been too pricey for you, that could soon change.

The $1.9 trillion Covid stimulus package that's expected to clear the House of Representatives on Friday includes several provisions that aim to make health care more affordable for households. They include: increasing premium subsidies (technically tax credits) through the federal marketplace and state exchanges for 2021 and 2022, expanding who qualifies for them and forgiving amounts due by taxpayers who received too much in subsidies in 2020 (and minimizing that issue for 2021).

While various parts of the package still could be changed in the Senate, the health-care-related provisions have not been points of contention thus far, said Karen Pollitz, a senior fellow with the Kaiser Family Foundation.

More from Personal Finance:

Credit scores are rising amid the Covid crisis

Here's why you need to report cryptocurrency to IRS

How Social Security benefits are handled at death

The stimulus measure, officially called the American Rescue Plan, also calls for $1,400 stimulus checks for most individuals, a $400-per-week unemployment supplement, increased child tax credits for qualifying families and a boost in the minimum wage to $15 by 2025, as well as money for vaccination programs, state and local governments, and schools. Of course, there is no guarantee that what is approved in the House will pass in the Senate.

If the health-care provisions become law, individuals already enrolled through the exchanges would be able to recalculate their subsidy eligibility on the exchange once the rules take effect.

"They could go into healthcare.gov and update their account to get the higher tax credits going forward," Pollitz said.